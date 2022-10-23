SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 73.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.14.

SIVB opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.19. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $228.52 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

