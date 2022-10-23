The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 214.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 895,847 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $19,175,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 75.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 467,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $12,781,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

