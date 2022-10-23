The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,980. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

