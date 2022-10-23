The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 138.4% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,884,000 after purchasing an additional 783,750 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in New York Times in the first quarter worth about $24,755,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in New York Times by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,626,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 511,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

