The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $156.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

