The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Timken by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Timken by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Timken by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Insider Activity

Timken Trading Up 4.0 %

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $78.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

