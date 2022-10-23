TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 70.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 977,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 404,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,245,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 16.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares during the last quarter.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.94. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

