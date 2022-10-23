Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,128 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 897,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $230,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $312.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.