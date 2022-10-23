Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $237.00 at Truist Financial

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $252.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.28. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $10,444,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

