Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,943,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

