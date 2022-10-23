Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 360,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 17.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 17.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.