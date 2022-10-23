Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 360,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 17.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 17.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance
Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
