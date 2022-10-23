TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 83 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

