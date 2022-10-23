Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 902.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cfra lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE SNX opened at $86.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $119.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 4,997,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $800,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,903.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,819 shares of company stock worth $3,100,161. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

