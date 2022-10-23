U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,844 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

