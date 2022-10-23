Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Up 2.7 %

UNM stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

