Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of UBA opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading

