VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $24.34 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

