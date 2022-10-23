Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

VEEV stock opened at $157.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.13. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

