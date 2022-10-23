VeraBank N.A. Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.59. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

