Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

