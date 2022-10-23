Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 13,186,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Trading Up 1.1 %

VIPS stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

