Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.8% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 34.8% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $155.43 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

