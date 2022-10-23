Wedbush Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $275.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $385.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 23.9 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $228.52 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

