White Pine Investment CO Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 5.3 %

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $358.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.