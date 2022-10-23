Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Xerox by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -25.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

