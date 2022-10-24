16,398 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 28.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $49.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Cactus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.