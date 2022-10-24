2,462 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB opened at $30.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.65.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

