544,393 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 544,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stellantis Company Profile

STLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.