7,323 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCOR. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,191,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,948,000 after buying an additional 1,095,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,646,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,299,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,312,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,312,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,352,357.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,300,416.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,839. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $52.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.54. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.