9,305 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE JPM opened at $119.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $350.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

