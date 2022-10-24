999 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LECO opened at $130.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average of $132.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

