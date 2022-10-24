AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHCO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 407,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 357,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,523,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after buying an additional 679,937 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,574,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $20.88 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,119,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,316,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,119,834 shares in the company, valued at $355,316,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,384,984 shares of company stock worth $29,242,827. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.