Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 147,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,591,000.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.