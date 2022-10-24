Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Position Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $847.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $842.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $838.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

