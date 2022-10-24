Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGM opened at $21.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.62. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

