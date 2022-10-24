Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 320,717 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $559,618.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,343,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,714.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $559,618.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,343,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,714.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,477,492 shares of company stock valued at $70,217,466. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

