Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $831,000 Investment in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 182,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
MMT stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
