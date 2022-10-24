Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $831,000 Investment in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 182,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

MMT stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.