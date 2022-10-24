Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 28,796 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $440,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 824.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 97,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 87,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HarborOne Bancorp to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $661.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.95 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

