Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Alexander’s by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,903,000.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Stock Up 1.1 %

ALX opened at $214.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.63. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.96 and a 12 month high of $299.99.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alexander’s from $205.00 to $159.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.