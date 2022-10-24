Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 21,972 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,972 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 42.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 32.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 84.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 547.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 51,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 28.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Stock Up 2.3 %

WIRE opened at $128.25 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.67.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $6.56. The firm had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.