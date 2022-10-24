Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 40,648 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Insmed by 10.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Cowen cut their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insmed Stock Performance

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.