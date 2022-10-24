Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 52,410 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,410 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 75,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 49,653 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.