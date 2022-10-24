Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s 9th Largest Position

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,913.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $117.38 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

