Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,039.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 169,142 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $117.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

