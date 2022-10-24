Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,233.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,056 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $117.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

