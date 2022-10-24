Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,895.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 412.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $117.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

