American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.