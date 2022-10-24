Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.64 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $275.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.