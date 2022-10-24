Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $4,530,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 66,963 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 369.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.73 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

