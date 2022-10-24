Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $27,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,530,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 27.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 66,963 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 369.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ABCB stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.73 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

